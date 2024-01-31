Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 100,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. 1,952,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

