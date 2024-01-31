Cannae Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cannae Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM accounts for approximately 18.0% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned 2.57% of Ceridian HCM worth $271,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 335,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $19,373,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. 368,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,315.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

