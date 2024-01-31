Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. 2,226,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,461,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

