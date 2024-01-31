Motco Sells 1,421 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $233.59. 359,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,596. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.44. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

