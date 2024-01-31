Motco Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Motco raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

