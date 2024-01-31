Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 266.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

