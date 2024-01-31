Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 11,531 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.87.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

