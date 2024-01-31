Waterford Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 811 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5 %
META traded down $6.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.90. 5,005,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,738,286. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.89.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Further Reading
