Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,078 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2 %

NXPI stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.57. 467,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,137. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

