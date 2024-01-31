Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 361,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,912 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

