Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Trimmed by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 4.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $221,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $26.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,182.12. The stock had a trading volume of 657,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $553.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,079.25 and a 200-day moving average of $946.58. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

