Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 180 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.37. 1,285,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $462.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.68. The company has a market cap of $421.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,446 shares of company stock valued at $153,542,033. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

