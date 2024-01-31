Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 506 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.3 %

ODFL traded up $13.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $408.88. 168,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.27. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.