Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 146.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,225,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $647.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $654.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $603.84 and its 200 day moving average is $547.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.