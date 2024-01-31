Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

