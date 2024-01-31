First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 323.0 days.
First National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. First National Financial has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $30.00.
First National Financial Company Profile
