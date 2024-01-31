Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 6.6% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,673,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $185.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

