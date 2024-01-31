Arizona State Retirement System Sells 294 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 94.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.15 and a 200-day moving average of $293.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.