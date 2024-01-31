Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.52 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,565. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $152,111,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,654,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 117.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 818,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,591,000 after buying an additional 442,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

