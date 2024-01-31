Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $46.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 709,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,354. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

