Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.78, but opened at $60.00. Axos Financial shares last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 169,733 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Axos Financial by 34.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.