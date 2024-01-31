Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 316,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 533,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,314,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710,886. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

