Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Increases By 11.6%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. Credito Emiliano has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.27.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
