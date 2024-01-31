Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Increases By 11.6%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. Credito Emiliano has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.27.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

