The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

Shares of CI traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.46. 458,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.11 and its 200 day moving average is $291.99. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

