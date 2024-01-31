Motco Sells 243 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motco cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $246.25. The stock had a trading volume of 391,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.20. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

