Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Titan International comprises about 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 63.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

TWI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.07 million. Titan International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

