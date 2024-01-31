Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,242 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 0.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $81,174,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 28.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 0.0 %

RBLX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.70. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.