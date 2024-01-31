Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,248 shares during the period. Riskified makes up about 2.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSKD. Quarry LP bought a new position in Riskified during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Riskified by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Riskified by 192.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 98,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,933. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $767.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

