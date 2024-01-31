Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 68,907 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,907 shares during the quarter. Confluent makes up approximately 0.7% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CFLT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Confluent Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.