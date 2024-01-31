Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after buying an additional 1,239,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after buying an additional 303,787 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VCIT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,253,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.