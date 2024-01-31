Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after buying an additional 1,239,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after buying an additional 303,787 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,253,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.