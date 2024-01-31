Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. monday.com makes up about 7.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of monday.com worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.96. The stock had a trading volume of 205,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.39 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $219.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.