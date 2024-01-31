Merit Financial Group LLC Has $8.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 799,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.