Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,627,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.93. 59,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,992. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $212.07 and a 1 year high of $286.19.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

