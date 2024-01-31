Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 39.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $783.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $780.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

