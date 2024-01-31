Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.63% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 194,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,397. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

