Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Lessened by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lessened its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $32,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,669,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,592,000 after buying an additional 450,366 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,114,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,085,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,268 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,055,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 122,689 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.72. 105,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

