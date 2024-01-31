Motco Sells 1,155 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $241.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

