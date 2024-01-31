Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

MDLZ stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,493. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.