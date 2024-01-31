Motco Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Motco grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 146.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $103.74. 1,475,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

