iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,803,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $136.05. 492,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,870. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

