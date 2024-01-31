Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 2,289 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,487,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,399,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average of $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.