Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 623 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.