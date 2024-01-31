Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $782.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $789.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,960 shares of company stock worth $5,311,778 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

