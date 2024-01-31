Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.950-22.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $20.95 to $22.00 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

TMO opened at $567.50 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $597.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.51.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,628,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $849,421,000 after acquiring an additional 87,216 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.