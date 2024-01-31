Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,803 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of nVent Electric worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,908,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in nVent Electric by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after buying an additional 453,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in nVent Electric by 40.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 409,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,735. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

