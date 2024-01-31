Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of T traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,021,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,446,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

