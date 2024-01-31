Empower (MPWR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.53

Empower (MPWR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Empower token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a market capitalization of $2,184.67 and approximately $15.53 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Empower

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00010651 USD and is down -14.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $14.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

