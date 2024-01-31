Uniswap Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.11 or 0.00014054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.66 billion and $98.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00157090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.21642117 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 926 active market(s) with $93,883,666.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.