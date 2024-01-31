Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Plexus worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,335 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLXS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,375. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

