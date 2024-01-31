Verasity Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 2% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.07 million and $12.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.